Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 25, 2024 / 12:16 PM

Candiace Dillard leaves 'Real Housewives of Potomac'

By Annie Martin
Candiace Dillard announced her exit from Bravo reality series "Real Housewives of Potomac." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Candiace Dillard announced her exit from Bravo reality series "Real Housewives of Potomac." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- Candiace Dillard is leaving The Real Housewives of Potomac.

The 37-year-old singer and television personality announced her exit from the Bravo reality series in a statement Monday to People.

Advertisement

Dillard joined RHOP in Season 3 and is leaving ahead of the show's ninth season.

"As I embark on a new chapter after six remarkable years with The Real Housewives of Potomac, I am filled with gratitude for the enriching friendships, personal growth and moments of introspection that have defined this journey," she said. "With a whirlwind of new opportunities and responsibilities on my plate, I have decided to take a break from RHOP."

Dillard teased the possibility of a future return, adding, "This is not a farewell, but a 'see you later.'"

The star then thanked fans.

"Your unwavering support has been my guiding light, and I look forward to the exciting adventures that lie ahead -- and more importantly, sharing them all with you!" she said.

Dillard clashed with Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon in RHOP Season 8, which will air Part 1 of its three-part reunion March 31.

She previously told Page Six in February that there was "definitely a plan" for her to leave RHOP and focus on music full time.

Dillard released her debut album, Deep Space, in 2021 and a deluxe version of the album in 2022.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'The Last Thing He Told Me': Apple TV+ series renewed for Season 2
TV // 51 minutes ago
'The Last Thing He Told Me': Apple TV+ series renewed for Season 2
March 25 (UPI) -- "The Last Thing He Told Me," a thriller series starring Jennifer Garner, will return for a second season on Apple TV+.
'Under the Bridge' trailer: Riley Keough, Lily Gladstone investigate murder
TV // 2 hours ago
'Under the Bridge' trailer: Riley Keough, Lily Gladstone investigate murder
March 25 (UPI) -- "Under the Bridge," a true crime drama based on the Rebecca Godfrey book, is coming to Hulu.
'Bluey' special 'The Sign' gets first trailer
TV // 3 hours ago
'Bluey' special 'The Sign' gets first trailer
March 25 (UPI) -- "Bluey" special "The Sign" is coming to Disney+ in April, along with the new episode "Ghostbasket."
Ralf Little leaves 'Death in Paradise' after four years
TV // 5 hours ago
Ralf Little leaves 'Death in Paradise' after four years
March 25 (UPI) -- Ralf Little, who played the longest serving detective inspector on "Death in Paradise," has left the show after four years, 36 episodes and three feature-length specials.
TV review: 'Gentleman in Moscow' a captivating historical drama
TV // 10 hours ago
TV review: 'Gentleman in Moscow' a captivating historical drama
LOS ANGELES, March 25 (UPI) -- "A Gentleman in Moscow," premiering Friday on Paramount+ with Showtime, shows the personal side of the Russian revolution in a juicy drama.
Showtime backtracks on 'Uncoupled' rescue
TV // 1 day ago
Showtime backtracks on 'Uncoupled' rescue
March 24 (UPI) -- Showtime has reversed its decision to aIr a second season of "Uncoupled" after saving the Neil Patrick Harris show following its cancellation at Netflix.
Selena Gomez returning for 'Wizards of Waverly Place' sequel series
TV // 2 days ago
Selena Gomez returning for 'Wizards of Waverly Place' sequel series
March 23 (UPI) -- "Only Murders in the Building" actress Selena Gomez is returning for a sequel to her teen series, "Wizards of Waverly Place."
Colin Farrell remembers legendary gangster in 'Penguin' teaser
TV // 2 days ago
Colin Farrell remembers legendary gangster in 'Penguin' teaser
March 22 (UPI) -- Max released the teaser for "The Penguin" on Friday. The "Batman" spinoff starring Colin Farrell premieres this fall.
'Eric' poster introduces Benedict Cumberbatch series at Netflix
TV // 3 days ago
'Eric' poster introduces Benedict Cumberbatch series at Netflix
March 22 (UPI) -- "Eric," a new thriller series starring Benedict Cumberbatch, is coming to Netflix.
'Baby Reindeer' trailer: Richard Gadd plays comedian with a stalker
TV // 3 days ago
'Baby Reindeer' trailer: Richard Gadd plays comedian with a stalker
March 22 (UPI) -- "Baby Reindeer," a new series created by and starring Richard Gadd, is coming to Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for March 25: Katharine McPhee, Gloria Steinem
Famous birthdays for March 25: Katharine McPhee, Gloria Steinem
Famous birthdays for March 24: Alyson Hannigan, Peyton Manning
Famous birthdays for March 24: Alyson Hannigan, Peyton Manning
TV review: 'Gentleman in Moscow' a captivating historical drama
TV review: 'Gentleman in Moscow' a captivating historical drama
'Ghostbusters' tops box office with $45.2M
'Ghostbusters' tops box office with $45.2M
John Travolta praises, shares video of son Ben's skiing skills
John Travolta praises, shares video of son Ben's skiing skills
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement