'One Hundred Years of Solitude': Netflix teases series adaptation

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series One Hundred Years of Solitude.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the show Friday on the 40th anniversary of Columbian author Gabriel García Márquez's Nobel Prize in Literature.

One Hundred Years of Solitude is based on García Márquez's 1967 novel of the same name. The series will mark the first audiovisual adaptation of the book.

One Hundred Years of Solitude follows several generations of the Buendía family, whose patriarch founded the fictional town of Macondo. The novel is noted for its themes of solitude and time and its use of magical realism.

Netflix announced that José Rivera (Motorcycle Diaries) will write the series with Columbian screenwriters Natalia Santa, Camila Brugés and Albatros González, with Alex García López (The Witcher) and Laura Mora (Killing Jesus) to direct the first season.

In addition, Dynamo's Diego Ramírez Schrempp and Carolina Caicedo will produce with Josep Amorós.

Netflix is developing the project in cooperation with García Márquez's children Rodrigo García and Gonzalo García.