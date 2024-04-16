1 of 3 | Jeff Daniels plays Charlie Croker in a series adaptation of "A Man in Full." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 16 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new show A Man in Full. The streaming service shared a trailer for the drama series Tuesday featuring Jeff Daniels. Advertisement

A Man in Full is based on the novel of the same name by late author Tom Wolfe.

Daniels stars as Charlie Croker, an Atlanta real estate mogul facing sudden bankruptcy.

The character's "political and business interests collide as he defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace," an official description reads.

Diane Lane, Tom Pelphrey, Aml Ameen, Chanté Adams, Jon Michael Hill, Sarah Jones, William Jackson Harper, Lucy Liu and Bill Camp also star.

A Man in Full hails from Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelley, who serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer. Regina King (Watchmen) directs the first three episodes and serves as an executive producer.

The series premieres May 2 on Netflix.