1 of 5 | Jean Smart plays Deborah Vance on "Hacks." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 16 (UPI) -- Max is teasing Hacks Season 3. The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Tuesday featuring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder. Advertisement

Hacks is a comedy-drama created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky.

The show follows Deborah Vance (Smart), a legendary Las Vegas stand-up comedian who reinvents her act with the help of an aspiring comedy writer, Ava Daniels (Einbinder).

In Season 3, Deborah is "back on top" and "finally respected" following the release of her comedy special but struggles with her return to the spotlight. She has a chance reunion with Ava, who continues to push Deborah to be better.

Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo and Lorenza Izzo also star.

Season 3 guest stars include J. Smith-Cameron, Helen Hunt, Christina Hendricks, Christopher Lloyd, Dan Bucatinsky, George Wallace, Tony Goldwyn and Aristotle Athari.

Hacks Season 3 will premiere May 2 on Max.

Einbinder will release her first real-life stand-up comedy special on Max in June.