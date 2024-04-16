Trending
Advertisement
TV
April 16, 2024 / 11:42 AM

'Hacks': Jean Smart's Deborah is 'back on top' in Season 3 trailer

By Annie Martin
Jean Smart plays Deborah Vance on "Hacks." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Jean Smart plays Deborah Vance on "Hacks." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 16 (UPI) -- Max is teasing Hacks Season 3.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Tuesday featuring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder.

Advertisement

Hacks is a comedy-drama created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky.

The show follows Deborah Vance (Smart), a legendary Las Vegas stand-up comedian who reinvents her act with the help of an aspiring comedy writer, Ava Daniels (Einbinder).

In Season 3, Deborah is "back on top" and "finally respected" following the release of her comedy special but struggles with her return to the spotlight. She has a chance reunion with Ava, who continues to push Deborah to be better.

Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo and Lorenza Izzo also star.

Season 3 guest stars include J. Smith-Cameron, Helen Hunt, Christina Hendricks, Christopher Lloyd, Dan Bucatinsky, George Wallace, Tony Goldwyn and Aristotle Athari.

Hacks Season 3 will premiere May 2 on Max.

Einbinder will release her first real-life stand-up comedy special on Max in June.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

'A Man in Full' trailer: Jeff Daniels plays real estate mogul gone broke
TV // 6 minutes ago
'A Man in Full' trailer: Jeff Daniels plays real estate mogul gone broke
April 16 (UPI) -- "A Man in Full," a new series from David E. Kelley and based on the Tom Wolfe novel, is coming to Netflix.
Emma Thompson, Ruth Wilson to star in 'Down Cemetery Road' adaptation
TV // 44 minutes ago
Emma Thompson, Ruth Wilson to star in 'Down Cemetery Road' adaptation
April 16 (UPI) -- "Down Cemetery Road," a new series based on the Mick Herron novel, is coming to Apple TV+.
'T.P Bon' anime gets trailer ahead of Netflix release
TV // 2 hours ago
'T.P Bon' anime gets trailer ahead of Netflix release
April 16 (UPI) -- "T.P Bon," an animated series based on the Fujiko F. Fujio manga "Time Patrol Bon," is coming to Netflix.
Robyn Dixon exits 'Real Housewives of Potomac': 'I was fired'
TV // 1 day ago
Robyn Dixon exits 'Real Housewives of Potomac': 'I was fired'
April 15 (UPI) -- Robyn Dixon said she was "fired" from "Real Housewives of Potomac" after eight seasons.
'Tamron Hall Show' renewed for Season 6
TV // 1 day ago
'Tamron Hall Show' renewed for Season 6
April 15 (UPI) -- "The Tamron Hall Show," a talk show hosted by Tamron Hall, will return for a sixth season.
'Thank You, Next': Turkish series coming to Netflix in May
TV // 1 day ago
'Thank You, Next': Turkish series coming to Netflix in May
April 15 (UPI) -- "Thank You, Next," a Turkish romantic drama starring Serenay Sarikaya, will premiere on Netflix.
Dua Lipa to guest host, sing on May 4 edition of 'SNL'
TV // 1 day ago
Dua Lipa to guest host, sing on May 4 edition of 'SNL'
April 14 (UPI) -- Dua Lipa is set to guest host and provide the musical entertainment for the May 4 episode of "Saturday Night Live."
Emily Blunt, Kate McKinnon pop by for Ryan Gosling-hosted 'SNL'
TV // 2 days ago
Emily Blunt, Kate McKinnon pop by for Ryan Gosling-hosted 'SNL'
April 14 (UPI) -- Ryan Gosling's "Fall Guy" co-star Emily Blunt and former "SNL" cast mate Kate McKinnon made surprise appearances when Gosling guest-hosted the sketch-comedy show this weekend.
Sandra Oh, Hoa Xuande: 'Sympathizer' rare show that puts Vietnamese people in the spotlight
TV // 3 days ago
Sandra Oh, Hoa Xuande: 'Sympathizer' rare show that puts Vietnamese people in the spotlight
NEW YORK, April 13 (UPI) -- Sandra Oh says she wanted to co-star in "The Sympathizer" because representation matters and the satirical espionage thriller was the rare show on American television to feature a largely Asian cast.
CBS says upcoming 15th season of 'The Talk' will be its last
TV // 3 days ago
CBS says upcoming 15th season of 'The Talk' will be its last
April 13 (UPI) -- CBS has announced that the upcoming 15th season of "The Talk" will be its last.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom step out at Breakthrough Prize ceremony
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom step out at Breakthrough Prize ceremony
Emily Blunt, Kate McKinnon pop by for Ryan Gosling-hosted 'SNL'
Emily Blunt, Kate McKinnon pop by for Ryan Gosling-hosted 'SNL'
'Thank You, Next': Turkish series coming to Netflix in May
'Thank You, Next': Turkish series coming to Netflix in May
Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, Ariana Greenblatt honored at CinemaCon
Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, Ariana Greenblatt honored at CinemaCon
Google Doodle honors Lebanese American poet, artist Etel Adnan
Google Doodle honors Lebanese American poet, artist Etel Adnan
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement