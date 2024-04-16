Emma Thompson, Ruth Wilson to star in 'Down Cemetery Road' adaptation

1 of 3 | Emma Thompson will star in and executive produce "Down Cemetery Road," a new thriller based on the Mick Herron novel. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

April 16 (UPI) -- Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson will star in a series adaptation of Down Cemetery Road. Apple TV+ announced in a press release Tuesday that it is developing a thriller series based on the Mick Herron novel.

Down Cemetery Road is Herron's debut novel and the first book in his Oxford series. Herron is also known for the Slough House book series, which was adapted as the Apple TV+ series Slow Horses.

In Down Cemetery Road, Thompson plays Zoë Boehm, a struggling Oxford private Eye, while Wilson portrays Sarah Tucker, a woman who becomes obsessed with the whereabouts of a child she believes to have gone missing.

"When a house explodes in a quiet Oxford suburb and a girl disappears in the aftermath, neighbor Sarah Tucker becomes obsessed with finding her and enlists the help of private investigator Zoë Boehm. Zoë and Sarah suddenly find themselves in a complex conspiracy that reveals that people long believed dead are still among the living, while the living are fast joining the dead," an official synopsis reads.

Morwenna Banks serves as lead writer and executive producer, with Natalie Bailey as lead director. Other executive producers include Thompson, Herron, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta and Tom Nash.

"Down Cemetery Road has all the hallmarks of Mick Herron's funny and acerbic writing, and I'm delighted we will be bringing it to life for Apple TV+ with such a stellar cast," Apple TV+ Europe creative director Jay Hunt said. "Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson will make it an unmissable companion piece for Slow Horses on our service."

Slow Horses, starring Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas and Jack Lowden, was renewed for a fifth season at Apple TV+ in January.