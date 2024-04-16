Trending
Advertisement
TV
April 16, 2024 / 12:07 PM

Emma Thompson, Ruth Wilson to star in 'Down Cemetery Road' adaptation

By Annie Martin
Emma Thompson will star in and executive produce "Down Cemetery Road," a new thriller based on the Mick Herron novel. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI
1 of 3 | Emma Thompson will star in and executive produce "Down Cemetery Road," a new thriller based on the Mick Herron novel. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

April 16 (UPI) -- Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson will star in a series adaptation of Down Cemetery Road.

Apple TV+ announced in a press release Tuesday that it is developing a thriller series based on the Mick Herron novel.

Advertisement

Down Cemetery Road is Herron's debut novel and the first book in his Oxford series. Herron is also known for the Slough House book series, which was adapted as the Apple TV+ series Slow Horses.

In Down Cemetery Road, Thompson plays Zoë Boehm, a struggling Oxford private Eye, while Wilson portrays Sarah Tucker, a woman who becomes obsessed with the whereabouts of a child she believes to have gone missing.

"When a house explodes in a quiet Oxford suburb and a girl disappears in the aftermath, neighbor Sarah Tucker becomes obsessed with finding her and enlists the help of private investigator Zoë Boehm. Zoë and Sarah suddenly find themselves in a complex conspiracy that reveals that people long believed dead are still among the living, while the living are fast joining the dead," an official synopsis reads.

Morwenna Banks serves as lead writer and executive producer, with Natalie Bailey as lead director. Other executive producers include Thompson, Herron, Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta and Tom Nash.

Advertisement

"Down Cemetery Road has all the hallmarks of Mick Herron's funny and acerbic writing, and I'm delighted we will be bringing it to life for Apple TV+ with such a stellar cast," Apple TV+ Europe creative director Jay Hunt said. "Emma Thompson and Ruth Wilson will make it an unmissable companion piece for Slow Horses on our service."

Slow Horses, starring Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas and Jack Lowden, was renewed for a fifth season at Apple TV+ in January.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'A Man in Full' trailer: Jeff Daniels plays real estate mogul gone broke
TV // 6 minutes ago
'A Man in Full' trailer: Jeff Daniels plays real estate mogul gone broke
April 16 (UPI) -- "A Man in Full," a new series from David E. Kelley and based on the Tom Wolfe novel, is coming to Netflix.
'Hacks': Jean Smart's Deborah is 'back on top' in Season 3 trailer
TV // 1 hour ago
'Hacks': Jean Smart's Deborah is 'back on top' in Season 3 trailer
April 16 (UPI) -- "Hacks," a comedy-drama series starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, will return for a third season on Max.
'T.P Bon' anime gets trailer ahead of Netflix release
TV // 2 hours ago
'T.P Bon' anime gets trailer ahead of Netflix release
April 16 (UPI) -- "T.P Bon," an animated series based on the Fujiko F. Fujio manga "Time Patrol Bon," is coming to Netflix.
Robyn Dixon exits 'Real Housewives of Potomac': 'I was fired'
TV // 1 day ago
Robyn Dixon exits 'Real Housewives of Potomac': 'I was fired'
April 15 (UPI) -- Robyn Dixon said she was "fired" from "Real Housewives of Potomac" after eight seasons.
'Tamron Hall Show' renewed for Season 6
TV // 1 day ago
'Tamron Hall Show' renewed for Season 6
April 15 (UPI) -- "The Tamron Hall Show," a talk show hosted by Tamron Hall, will return for a sixth season.
'Thank You, Next': Turkish series coming to Netflix in May
TV // 1 day ago
'Thank You, Next': Turkish series coming to Netflix in May
April 15 (UPI) -- "Thank You, Next," a Turkish romantic drama starring Serenay Sarikaya, will premiere on Netflix.
Dua Lipa to guest host, sing on May 4 edition of 'SNL'
TV // 1 day ago
Dua Lipa to guest host, sing on May 4 edition of 'SNL'
April 14 (UPI) -- Dua Lipa is set to guest host and provide the musical entertainment for the May 4 episode of "Saturday Night Live."
Emily Blunt, Kate McKinnon pop by for Ryan Gosling-hosted 'SNL'
TV // 2 days ago
Emily Blunt, Kate McKinnon pop by for Ryan Gosling-hosted 'SNL'
April 14 (UPI) -- Ryan Gosling's "Fall Guy" co-star Emily Blunt and former "SNL" cast mate Kate McKinnon made surprise appearances when Gosling guest-hosted the sketch-comedy show this weekend.
Sandra Oh, Hoa Xuande: 'Sympathizer' rare show that puts Vietnamese people in the spotlight
TV // 3 days ago
Sandra Oh, Hoa Xuande: 'Sympathizer' rare show that puts Vietnamese people in the spotlight
NEW YORK, April 13 (UPI) -- Sandra Oh says she wanted to co-star in "The Sympathizer" because representation matters and the satirical espionage thriller was the rare show on American television to feature a largely Asian cast.
CBS says upcoming 15th season of 'The Talk' will be its last
TV // 3 days ago
CBS says upcoming 15th season of 'The Talk' will be its last
April 13 (UPI) -- CBS has announced that the upcoming 15th season of "The Talk" will be its last.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom step out at Breakthrough Prize ceremony
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom step out at Breakthrough Prize ceremony
Emily Blunt, Kate McKinnon pop by for Ryan Gosling-hosted 'SNL'
Emily Blunt, Kate McKinnon pop by for Ryan Gosling-hosted 'SNL'
'Thank You, Next': Turkish series coming to Netflix in May
'Thank You, Next': Turkish series coming to Netflix in May
Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, Ariana Greenblatt honored at CinemaCon
Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, Ariana Greenblatt honored at CinemaCon
Google Doodle honors Lebanese American poet, artist Etel Adnan
Google Doodle honors Lebanese American poet, artist Etel Adnan
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement