April 17, 2024 / 11:35 AM

Barbra Streisand to release single for 'Tattooist of Auschwitz' series

By Annie Martin
Barbra Streisand will release "Love Will Survive," a song for the Peacock adaptation of "The Tattooist of Auschwitz." Photo courtesy of Peacock
Barbra Streisand will release "Love Will Survive," a song for the Peacock adaptation of "The Tattooist of Auschwitz." Photo courtesy of Peacock

April 17 (UPI) -- Barbra Streisand will release a new single for the Peacock series The Tattooist of Auschwitz.

Peacock announced in a press release Wednesday that Streisand recorded the song "Love Will Survive" for the upcoming adaptation.

"Love Will Survive" will play during the end title of the show. The song is Streisand's first for a TV series and will be released April 25 ahead of the show's premiere.

Hans Zimmer composed "Love Will Survive" in collaboration with Kara Talve and Walter Afanasieff, with lyrics by Charlie Midnight. Zimmer and Talve also composed the original score for the show.

The Tattooist of Auschwitz is based on the Heather Morris novel of the same name. The show is inspired by the true story of Lale Solokov, a Holocaust survivor who met his wife, Gita, during his time at Auschwitz. Solokov was assigned to tattoo fellow prisoners at the concentration camp.

Harvey Keitel plays an older Lali, who recounts his story to a novice writer (Melanie Lynskey) 60 years later. Jonah Hauer-King and Anna Próchniak play a young Lali and Gita.

"Because of the rise in antisemitism around the world today, I wanted to sing 'Love Will Survive' in the context of this series, as a way of remembering the six-million souls who were lost less than 80 years ago. And also to say that even in the darkest of times, the power of love can triumph and endure," Streisand said in a statement.

The Tattooist of Auschwitz premieres May 2 on Peacock.

