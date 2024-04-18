Trending
April 18, 2024 / 9:23 AM

Ashanti, Nelly are engaged and expecting a child

By Annie Martin
Ashanti (R) and Nelly are engaged and expecting their first child together. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI.
1 of 3 | Ashanti (R) and Nelly are engaged and expecting their first child together. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI. | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Ashanti and Nelly are engaged and expecting their first child together.

The Grammy-winning singers shared the news Wednesday in a statement to Essence.

"This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope, and anticipation," Ashanti said. "Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience."

Ashanti and Nelly confirmed her pregnancy in a video for Proov, the diagnostics company they co-own with Amy Beckley that provides at-home tests to people looking to conceive.

The video shows Ashanti preparing to perform at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. As her team calls for her and asks how much time she needs, Ashanti emerges and says, "I need about nine months."

The baby will be Ashanti and Nelly's first child together and Nelly's fifth. The rapper also has a daughter, Chanelle, a son, Cornell Jr., and Shawn and Sydney Thomas, his niece and nephew, whom he adopted after his sister Jackie Donahue's death.

Ashanti and Nelly initially dated from 2003 to 2013. The couple reunited and got back together in 2023.

