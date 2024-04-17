Trending
April 17, 2024 / 1:14 PM

'Sweet Tooth': Kelly Marie Tran joins cast in teaser for final season

By Annie Martin
Kelly Marie Tran will appear in the third and final season of "Sweet Tooth." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 2 | Kelly Marie Tran will appear in the third and final season of "Sweet Tooth." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Sweet Tooth Season 3.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the show's third and final season Wednesday featuring Kelly Marie Tran, an actress known for playing Rose in the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

Sweet Tooth is a fantasy drama based on the Jeff Lemire comic book series, which takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where a viral pandemic known as the Sick wiped out most of humanity and gave rise to the birth of half-human, half-animal beings known as hybrids.

The show follows Gus (Christian Convery), a young half-human, half-deer boy, as he searches for his mother with the help of a sympathetic hunter, Tommy (Nonso Anonzie).

Season 3 will see Gus (Convery), Tommy (Anonzie) and their allies Wendy (Naledi Murray) and Bear (Stefania LaVie Owen) journey to Alaska in hopes of finding Gus' mother, Birdie (Amy Seimetz).

"As Birdie tries to uncover the mysterious origins of the deadly Sick, Dr. Singh (Adeel Akhtar) joins Gus, Jepperd, and company on their trek to Alaska, but he might hold his own dangerous beliefs about Gus and his role in reversing the virus. Meanwhile, a new threat emerges in the form of Helen Zhang (Rosalind Chao), her daughter Rosie (Tran), and the ferocious Wolf Boys, who seek to restart human birth and view Gus as the solution to their plans," an official synopsis reads.

Convery told Netflix's Tudum that Season 3 "is darker than Season 2."

"Gus is growing alongside the series, starting to mature as the themes get darker. There's a lot he has to deal with, and it's peak Sweet Tooth intensity," the actor said.

Sweet Tooth originally premiered in 2021 and was renewed for a third and final season in May 2023.

