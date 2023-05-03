'Sweet Tooth': Netflix renews series for third and final season

Nonso Anozie plays Tommy Jepperd on the Netflix series "Sweet Tooth." File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

May 3 (UPI) -- Sweet Tooth will return for a third and final season on Netflix. The streaming service announced Wednesday that it renewed the post-apocalyptic series for Season 3.

Netflix shared the news alongside a video featuring Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie and other cast members.

"We are so excited to share with you the final chapter of Gus' story and we can't wait to tell you all about it," Convery said.

Sweet Tooth is based on the Jeff Lemire comic book of the same name. The series takes place in a world where society has collapsed due to a viral pandemic known as the Sick, which also gave rise to the birth of half-human, half-animal beings known as hybrids.

The show follows Gus (Convery), a half-human, half-deer boy.

Adeel Akhtar, Stephanie LaVie Owen, Dania Ramirez and Aliza Vellani also star, with Josh Brolin as narrator.

News of the renewal comes a week after Sweet Tooth Season 2's release on Netflix.