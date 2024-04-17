Trending
Advertisement
TV
April 17, 2024 / 10:05 AM

'Wednesday': Steve Buscemi joins Season 2 cast

By Annie Martin
Steve Buscemi has joined the Netflix series "Wednesday" starring Jenna Ortega. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Steve Buscemi has joined the Netflix series "Wednesday" starring Jenna Ortega. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- Steve Buscemi has joined the cast of the Netflix show Wednesday.

Deadline confirmed Tuesday that Buscemi, 66, will appear in Season 2 of the comedy horror series.

Advertisement

Wednesday is based on the Addams Family character Wednesday Addams, created by Charles Addams.

The show follows Wednesday (Jenna Ortega), the teenage daughter of Gomez (Luis Guzmán) and Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones), as she attends Nevermore Academy, a school for outcasts.

Sources told Variety that Buscemi will play the new principal of Nevermore.

Season 1 premiered in November 2022. The cast also included Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Christina Ricci and Emma Myers.

Wednesday was renewed for Season 2 in January 2023 after breaking viewership records with its first season.

Buscemi's most recent series regular role was on the TBS anthology series Miracle Workers.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Stars want viewers to be 'haunted' by kid violence of 'Under the Bridge'
TV // 20 minutes ago
Stars want viewers to be 'haunted' by kid violence of 'Under the Bridge'
NEW YORK, April 17 (UPI) -- The young stars of "Under the Bridge" say they felt a tremendous sense of responsibility because their TV drama is not only based on real people and events, but also explores serious social issues, such as bullying.
Travis Kelce to host 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?' game show
TV // 42 minutes ago
Travis Kelce to host 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?' game show
April 17 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will host "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?" for Prime Video.
'One Hundred Years of Solitude' teaser introduces Netflix adaptation
TV // 1 hour ago
'One Hundred Years of Solitude' teaser introduces Netflix adaptation
April 17 (UPI) -- "One Hundred Years of Solitude," a new series based on the Gabriel García Márquez novel, is coming to Netflix.
Conan O'Brien: 'I enjoy being the butt of the joke' on travel show
TV // 4 hours ago
Conan O'Brien: 'I enjoy being the butt of the joke' on travel show
LOS ANGELES, April 17 (UPI) -- Conan O'Brien speaks at the Paley Center for Media about playing "the Ugly American" on his Max travel show "Conan O'Brien Must Go," premiering Thursday.
'Live Untucked' shows vulnerable, lighter side of 'Drag Race' queens
TV // 5 hours ago
'Live Untucked' shows vulnerable, lighter side of 'Drag Race' queens
LOS ANGELES, April 17 (UPI) -- "RuPaul's Drag Race Live Untucked" queens Coco Montrese, Bosco, Derrick Barry, Latrice Royale, Kennedy Davenport and Lawrence Chaney discuss the behind-the-scenes look at the Las Vegas revue show, premiering Weds.
'A Man in Full' trailer: Jeff Daniels plays real estate mogul gone broke
TV // 21 hours ago
'A Man in Full' trailer: Jeff Daniels plays real estate mogul gone broke
April 16 (UPI) -- "A Man in Full," a new series from David E. Kelley and based on the Tom Wolfe novel, is coming to Netflix.
Emma Thompson, Ruth Wilson to star in 'Down Cemetery Road' adaptation
TV // 22 hours ago
Emma Thompson, Ruth Wilson to star in 'Down Cemetery Road' adaptation
April 16 (UPI) -- "Down Cemetery Road," a new series based on the Mick Herron novel, is coming to Apple TV+.
'Hacks': Jean Smart's Deborah is 'back on top' in Season 3 trailer
TV // 22 hours ago
'Hacks': Jean Smart's Deborah is 'back on top' in Season 3 trailer
April 16 (UPI) -- "Hacks," a comedy-drama series starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, will return for a third season on Max.
'T.P Bon' anime gets trailer ahead of Netflix release
TV // 23 hours ago
'T.P Bon' anime gets trailer ahead of Netflix release
April 16 (UPI) -- "T.P Bon," an animated series based on the Fujiko F. Fujio manga "Time Patrol Bon," is coming to Netflix.
Robyn Dixon exits 'Real Housewives of Potomac': 'I was fired'
TV // 1 day ago
Robyn Dixon exits 'Real Housewives of Potomac': 'I was fired'
April 15 (UPI) -- Robyn Dixon said she was "fired" from "Real Housewives of Potomac" after eight seasons.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom step out at Breakthrough Prize ceremony
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom step out at Breakthrough Prize ceremony
Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, Ariana Greenblatt honored at CinemaCon
Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, Ariana Greenblatt honored at CinemaCon
Movie review: 'Ungentlemanly Warfare' thrills with inglorious action
Movie review: 'Ungentlemanly Warfare' thrills with inglorious action
'Thank You, Next': Turkish series coming to Netflix in May
'Thank You, Next': Turkish series coming to Netflix in May
Henry Cavill expecting first child with Natalie Viscuso
Henry Cavill expecting first child with Natalie Viscuso
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement