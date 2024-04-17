1 of 3 | Steve Buscemi has joined the Netflix series "Wednesday" starring Jenna Ortega. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- Steve Buscemi has joined the cast of the Netflix show Wednesday. Deadline confirmed Tuesday that Buscemi, 66, will appear in Season 2 of the comedy horror series. Advertisement

Wednesday is based on the Addams Family character Wednesday Addams, created by Charles Addams.

The show follows Wednesday (Jenna Ortega), the teenage daughter of Gomez (Luis Guzmán) and Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones), as she attends Nevermore Academy, a school for outcasts.

Sources told Variety that Buscemi will play the new principal of Nevermore.

Season 1 premiered in November 2022. The cast also included Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Christina Ricci and Emma Myers.

Wednesday was renewed for Season 2 in January 2023 after breaking viewership records with its first season.

Buscemi's most recent series regular role was on the TBS anthology series Miracle Workers.