April 17, 2024 / 9:44 AM

Travis Kelce to host 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?' game show

By Annie Martin
Travis Kelce will host the new game show "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?" File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Travis Kelce will host the new game show "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?" File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- Professional football player Travis Kelce is making his first foray into TV.

Prime Video announced in a press release Tuesday that Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, will host the new game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?

Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? is a spinoff of the series Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?

Each game will feature an adult contestant who will call on a classroom full of celebrities to help them answer 11 questions on a range of subjects, pulled from elementary school curriculum, in pursuit of a $100,000 prize.

"They are not competing against the stars... they're enlisting their help and, in some cases, can even 'cheat' off of them. And on the final question, worth $100,000, the contestant selects one celebrity to discuss the answer with before locking in. The final question is always at the 6th grade level," an official synopsis reads.

Kelce is an eight-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro who won Super Bowl LVIII with the Chiefs in February.

"I grew up loving game shows, and I'm excited to be following in the footsteps of so many TV icons by hosting my very first one with Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity. The original show is a great success, so to be bringing a new format with everyone's favorite celebrities to the screen, will definitely be entertaining," he said. "I'm just happy to be on the hosting side of the equation here and excited to see how these famous faces keep up."

Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? is produced by MGM Alternative, a division of Amazon MGM Studios. The show will stream on Prime Video.

In addition to his sports achievements, Kelce is known for his relationship with singer Taylor Swift.

