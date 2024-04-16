1 of 3 | "I Am: Celine Dion," a new film about Celine Dion and her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome, is coming to Prime Video. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 16 (UPI) -- I Am: Celine Dion, a new documentary about singer Celine Dion, is coming to Prime Video in June. Dion, 56, shared a photo and premiere date, June 25, for the feature-length documentary Tuesday. Advertisement

I Am: Celine Dion is directed by Irene Taylor and gives "a snapshot of a pivotal time in the life and career" of Dion.

The film explores Dion's past and present while showing her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), a rare neurological disorder.

"An emotional, energetic and poetic love letter to music, I Am: Celine Dion captures more than a year of filming as the legendary singer navigates her journey toward living an open and authentic life amidst illness," an official synopsis reads.

Get ready! @AmazonMGMStudio announces release date to the highly anticipated documentary! I AM: CELINE DION will be streaming globally on @PrimeVideo starting June 25! -Team Celine#IAMCelineDion pic.twitter.com/FHTFdXbQf1— Celine Dion (@celinedion) April 16, 2024

Dion went public with her Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis in December 2022, sharing how the disorder has caused muscle spasms that affect her ability to walk and sing.

Dion's sister said in December 2023 that Dion has lost control of her muscles but still hopes to return to the stage one day.

"As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans," Dion said in a press release in January. "During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis."

I Am: Celine Dion is produced by Sony Music Vision in partnership with Sony Music Entertainment Canada and Vermilion Films.

