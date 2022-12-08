Breaking News
WNBA star Brittney Griner released from Russian prison in swap
Trending
Advertisement
Music
Dec. 8, 2022 / 9:35 AM

Celine Dion shares struggle with rare neurological disorder

By Annie Martin
1/5
Celine Dion postponed the spring 2023 dates of her "Courage" tour following her diagnosis with Stiff-person syndrome. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/340f236253de23906c9818493109972a/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Celine Dion postponed the spring 2023 dates of her "Courage" tour following her diagnosis with Stiff-person syndrome. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Celine Dion is sharing her struggle with a rare neurological disorder.

The 54-year-old singer postponed the spring 2023 dates of her Courage tour Thursday after being diagnosed with Stiff-person syndrome.

Advertisement

In a video on Instagram, Dion said the disorder causes spasms that affect her ability to walk and sing.

"Recently, I've been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called stiff-person syndrome, which effects something like one in a million people," the star said.

"While we're still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what's been causing all of the spasms that I've been having. Unfortunately, the spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to."

Dion was to kick off the European leg of her Courage tour Feb. 24, 2023, in Prague, Czech Republic but has rescheduled the shows to 2024. The summer 2023 dates of her tour have been canceled.

Advertisement

"I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better, and my precious children, who are supporting me and giving me hope," the singer said. "I'm working hard with my support medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again. But I have to admit, it's been a struggle."

"I miss you so much," she told fans. "I miss seeing all of you, being on the stage, performing for you. I always give 100% when I do my shows, but my condition is not allowing me to give you that right now."

Dion postponed the opening of her Las Vegas residency show at Resorts World Theatre in October 2021 due to "severe and persistent muscle spasms."

She canceled the remaining North American dates of her Courage tour in January, also citing muscle spasms.

Moments from Celine Dion's career

Dion rehearses at the Beacon Theatre in New York City, Dec. 9, 1997, for the Dec. 10 live television production of "Gift of Song" which celebrated the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Committee for UNICEF. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Calam Lynch, 7 others join Season 2 cast Nia Long, Ime Udoka split after his alleged affair Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet dazzle at 'Avatar: The Way of Water' premiere What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Super Junior hold holiday decorations in 'Celebrate' music video teaser
Music // 21 hours ago
Super Junior hold holiday decorations in 'Celebrate' music video teaser
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- K-pop group Super Junior released a preview of its music video for "Celebrate," the title track from its album "The Road: Celebration."
Lana Del Rey to release 'Did You Know' album in March 2023
Music // 21 hours ago
Lana Del Rey to release 'Did You Know' album in March 2023
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Lana Del Rey announced the album "Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd" and released the title track of the same name.
Red Velvet share 'Birthday' performance video
Music // 1 day ago
Red Velvet share 'Birthday' performance video
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Red Velvet released a performance video for "Birthday," the title track from their EP "The ReVe Festival 2022 - Birthday."
NCT Dream tease 'Candy' from special winter EP
Music // 2 days ago
NCT Dream tease 'Candy' from special winter EP
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT Dream released a clip of "Candy," the title track from their special winter EP.
Jill Scott to launch 'Who is Jill Scott?' anniversary tour in February
Music // 2 days ago
Jill Scott to launch 'Who is Jill Scott?' anniversary tour in February
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Jill Scott will perform across North America on her "Who is Jill Scott?: Words and Sounds Vol. 1" 23rd anniversary tour.
Aerosmith cancel shows as Steven Tyler recovers from illness
Music // 2 days ago
Aerosmith cancel shows as Steven Tyler recovers from illness
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Aerosmith canceled a second date of its Las Vegas residency show due to Steven Tyler's illness.
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 5 days ago
Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' tops U.S. album chart
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Pop music star Taylor Swift's "Midnights" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
BTS member RM releases solo album, 'Wild Flower' music video
Music // 6 days ago
BTS member RM releases solo album, 'Wild Flower' music video
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- K-pop star RM released the solo album "Indigo" and a music video for the song "Wild Flower" with Youjeen.
Blackpink look back on 'Born Pink Memories' in new teaser
Music // 6 days ago
Blackpink look back on 'Born Pink Memories' in new teaser
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Blackpink teased the release of "B.P.M.," or "Born Pink Memories."
Dolly Parton to release rock album in fall 2023
Music // 6 days ago
Dolly Parton to release rock album in fall 2023
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton teased her rock-and-roll album "Rockstar" on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" and "Today."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Anne Heche not impaired by drugs, alcohol in crash, says autopsy report
Anne Heche not impaired by drugs, alcohol in crash, says autopsy report
Matt Lucas departs 'The Great British Bake Off'
Matt Lucas departs 'The Great British Bake Off'
TV review: 'Willow' forgets what made 'Willow' special
TV review: 'Willow' forgets what made 'Willow' special
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Calam Lynch, 7 others join Season 2 cast
'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Calam Lynch, 7 others join Season 2 cast
Nia Long, Ime Udoka split after his alleged affair
Nia Long, Ime Udoka split after his alleged affair
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement