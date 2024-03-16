Advertisement
March 16, 2024 / 1:56 PM

Celine Dion shares rare photo of her with three sons

By Karen Butler
Celine Dion arrives on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit "Camp: Notes on Fashion" at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in 2019. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Celine Dion arrives on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit "Camp: Notes on Fashion" at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in 2019. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- Pop music icon Celine Dion shared a rare photo of her with her three sons this week.
"Today the world recognizes International SPS Awareness Day. As many of you know, in the fall of 2022, I was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS). Trying to overcome this autoimmune disorder has been one of the hardest experiences of my life, but I remain determined to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible," the 55-year-old Grammy winner captioned Friday's photo.

"I am deeply grateful for the love and support from my kids, family, team and all of you!I want to send my encouragement and support to all those around the world that have been affected by SPS. I want you to know you can do it! We can do it!"

Dion was married to Renee Angelil from 1994 until his death in 2016.

They are the parents of 21-year-old Renee-Charles, and 13-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson.

Prime Video announced in January plans to stream I Am: Celine Dion, a new documentary chronicling Dion's career, family life and the health battles that have sidelined her music career.

No premiere date has been set yet.

Celine Dion turns 55: a look back

Dion rehearses at the Beacon Theatre in New York City, Dec. 9, 1997, for the Dec. 10 live television production of "Gift of Song" which celebrated the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Committee for UNICEF. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

