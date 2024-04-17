Trending
TV
April 17, 2024 / 12:32 PM

'For All Mankind' renewed for Season 5, spinoff in the works

By Annie Martin
"For All Mankind" will return for a fifth season on Apple TV+, which is also developing the spinoff series "Star City." Photo courtesy of Apple TV+
1 of 3 | "For All Mankind" will return for a fifth season on Apple TV+, which is also developing the spinoff series "Star City." Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

April 17 (UPI) -- For All Mankind will return for a fifth season.

Apple TV+ announced in a press release Wednesday that it renewed the series for Season 5.

For All Mankind is a sci-fi space drama that imagines an alternate history where the global space race never ended and the Soviet Union beat the United States to the moon.

In addition to Season 5, Apple TV+ and For All Mankind creators Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi are developing the spinoff series Star City, with Nedeivi and Wolpert to serve as showrunners.

Star City will revisit the moment when the Soviet Union became the first nation to put a man on the moon. The show "explores the story from behind the Iron Curtain, showing the lives of the cosmonauts, the engineers and the intelligence officers embedded among them in the Soviet space program, and the risks they all took to propel humanity forward."

"Our fascination with the Soviet space program has grown with every season of For All Mankind," Wolpert and Nedivi said. "The more we learned about this secret city in the forests outside Moscow where the Soviet cosmonauts and engineers worked and lived, the more we wanted to tell this story of the other side of the space race. We could not be more excited to continue building out the alternate history universe of For All Mankind with our partners at Apple and Sony."

"With each new season, For All Mankind continues to build out a fascinating world and capture global audiences through high quality storytelling that has been so skillfully developed by Ron, Matt and Ben," Apple TV+ head of programming Matt Cherniss added. "There is so much to explore, and we, along with our partners at Sony, can't wait to dive into this next chapter of the engrossing For All Mankind universe."

For All Mankind premiered in 2019 and concluded its fourth season in January.

Joel Kinnaman, Wrenn Schmidt, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Coral Peña and Edi Gathegi star.

