April 17, 2024 / 11:54 AM

'Acapulco': Maximo takes on a rival in Season 3 trailer

By Annie Martin
"Acapulco," a comedy series inspired by "How to Be a Latin Lover," will return for a third season on Apple TV+. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+
April 17 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is teasing Acapulco Season 3.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Wednesday featuring Eugenio Derbez and Enrique Arrizon.

Acapulco is a Spanish and English-language comedy series inspired by the 2017 film How to Be a Latin Lover.

Derbez stars as Máximo Gallardo Ramos, a successful mogul who recounts his rags-to-riches story to his nephew Hugo (Raphael Alejandro).

The Season 3 trailer shows a younger Máximo (Arrizon) take on a new rival, Memo's sister Dulce, while working at Las Colinas resort in the 1980s.

"In the present story, older Máximo (Derbez) finds himself returning to a Las Colinas he no longer recognizes. While in 1985, younger Máximo (Arrizon) continues his climb up the ladder of success while potentially jeopardizing all the relationships he's worked so hard to build," an official synopsis reads.

Fernando Carsa, Damián Alcázar, Camila Perez, Vanessa Bauche, Regina Reynoso, Raphael Alejandro, Jessica Collins, Rafael Cebrián, Regina Orozco and Carlos Corona also star. Jaime Camill and Cristo Fernández will appear as guest stars in Season 3.

Acapulco Season 3 will have a two-episode premiere May 1 on Apple TV+.

The series is created by Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman, with Sam Laybourne as showrunner and executive producer.

