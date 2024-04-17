Trending
April 17, 2024

David Beckham voices love for Victoria Beckham on her 50th birthday

By Annie Martin
David Beckham (L) shared a sweet tribute to Victoria Beckham on her 50th birthday. File Photo by Larry Marano/UPI
1 of 3 | David Beckham (L) shared a sweet tribute to Victoria Beckham on her 50th birthday. File Photo by Larry Marano/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- David Beckham is celebrating wife Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday.

The retired professional soccer star, 48, marked the occasion Wednesday with a sweet tribute on Instagram.

David Beckham voiced his love for Victoria Beckham, a fashion designer and singer who came to fame with the Spice Girls, alongside a video featuring moments from throughout her life.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife... As you head into this birthday you should look back and be proud of what you have accomplished, achieved & what you have built, Posh spice, business woman & of course marrying an England captain," David Beckham captioned the post, adding a laughing emoji.

"But your biggest success are your children, you guide them, love them & teach them... They love you beyond words, we all love you so much x Have a special day you deserve it all. 50 and fit. I AM BEING HONEST," he said.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham married in July 1999 and have four children together: sons Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 19, and daughter Harper, 12.

Victoria Beckham and the kids supported David Beckham at the premiere of his Netflix docuseries Beckham in October 2023.

Victoria Beckham turns 50: a look back

Victoria Beckham arrives at the Rock and Republic Spring Fashion Show in Culver City, Calif., on October 29, 2004. Photo by Francis Specker/UPI | License Photo

