April 18, 2024 / 1:29 PM

'Trap' trailer: Josh Hartnett plays serial killer in M. Night Shyamalan film

By Annie Martin
Josh Hartnett stars in the new M. Night Shyamalan film "Trap." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Josh Hartnett stars in the new M. Night Shyamalan film "Trap." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. Pictures is teasing the new film Trap.

The studio shared a trailer for the movie Thursday featuring Josh Hartnett.

Trap is a mystery thriller written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan (The Sixth Sense, Signs).

The film follows a father and teen daughter who attend a pop concert, "where they realize they're at the center of a dark and sinister event."

In the trailer, Hartnett's character and his daughter, Jody, are seen at the concert of pop star Lady Raven, played by Shyamalan's daughter Saleka Shyamalan.

Hartnett's character learns police are using the concert to try and trap the serial killer known as the "Butcher." In a twist, Hartnett's character is the killer and is secretly holding another victim hostage.

Hayley Mills, Marnie McPhail and Vanessa Smythe also star.

Trap opens in theaters Aug. 9.

Hartnett, an actor known for Black Hawk Down, Pearl Harbor and Lucky Number Slevin, most recently appeared in the Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer.

