April 18, 2024 / 10:39 AM

'Hit Man': Glen Powell plays fake contract killer in noir comedy

By Annie Martin
Glen Powell plays a fake hit man in the new film "Hit Man." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 3 | Glen Powell plays a fake hit man in the new film "Hit Man." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new film Hit Man.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Thursday featuring Glen Powell and Adria Arjona.

Hit Man is a noir comedy co-written by Powell and Richard Linklater and directed by Linklater (Dazed and Confused). The film is inspired by the Texas Monthly article of the same name by Skip Hollandsworth.

Powell plays Gary Johnson, a college professor who moonlights as a fake hit man to help entrap criminals for local police.

The character "meets his match in a client (Arjona) who steals his heart and ignites a powder keg of deception, delight, and mixed-up identities," an official description reads.

"I think that's an attribute of the movie -- it's about a lot of things," Linklater told Netflix's Tudum. "It's about identity and self and passion. But on a plot level, it's just a guy who gets in a little too deep. His passions lead him in a direction where he's deceiving someone he's in love with, and being someone else. They have to deal with those repercussions."

Hit Man opens in select theaters May 24 and starts streaming June 7 on Netflix.

The cast also includes Austin Amelio, Retta, Sanjay Rao, Molly Bernard and Evan Holtzman.

Powell and Linklater previously collaborated on the films Fast Food Nation, Everybody Wants Some!! and Apollo 10 1/2.

Latest Headlines

Eva Green: New 'Three Musketeers' adds Milady backstory to Dumas
Movies // 5 hours ago
Eva Green: New 'Three Musketeers' adds Milady backstory to Dumas
LOS ANGELES, April 18 (UPI) -- Eva Green discusses "The Three Musketeers - Part II: Milady," in theaters Friday, which introduces new background and motivations for the character that Alexandre Dumas never included.
Eiza Gonzalez, Henry Golding had fun with 'Ungentlemanly' historical characters
Movies // 5 hours ago
Eiza Gonzalez, Henry Golding had fun with 'Ungentlemanly' historical characters
LOS ANGELES, April 18 (UPI) -- Eiza Gonzalez and Henry Golding discuss historical accuracy and artistic license taken with their "Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare" characters. The film opens Friday.
'I Am: Celine Dion' documentary gets photo, June release date
Movies // 1 day ago
'I Am: Celine Dion' documentary gets photo, June release date
April 16 (UPI) -- "I Am: Celine Dion," a new film about Celine Dion and her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome, is coming to Prime Video.
Movie review: 'Ungentlemanly Warfare' thrills with inglorious action
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Ungentlemanly Warfare' thrills with inglorious action
LOS ANGELES, April 16 (UPI) -- "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare," in theaters Friday, makes a rousing adventure out of Operation Postmaster.
Keanu Reeves to voice Shadow in third 'Sonic' movie
Movies // 2 days ago
Keanu Reeves to voice Shadow in third 'Sonic' movie
April 16 (UPI) -- Keanu Reeves will voice Shadow the Hedgehog in "Sonic the Hedgehog 3."
Sophie Nélisse: Holocaust hero Irena Gut Opdyke story 'important to tell'
Movies // 3 days ago
Sophie Nélisse: Holocaust hero Irena Gut Opdyke story 'important to tell'
LOS ANGELES, April 15 (UPI) -- Sophie Nélisse plays Irena Gut Opdyke in "Irena's Vow," in theaters Monday and Tuesday only, and hopes the film will make Gut Opdyke's heroic actions during World War II more well known.
'Civil War' tops North American box office with $25.7M
Movies // 3 days ago
'Civil War' tops North American box office with $25.7M
April 14 (UPI) -- "Civil War" -- starring Kirsten Dunst and Cailee Spaeny -- is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $25.7 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Paul Walter Hauser to play Chris Farley in Josh Gad-directed biopic
Movies // 5 days ago
Paul Walter Hauser to play Chris Farley in Josh Gad-directed biopic
April 13 (UPI) -- Emmy-winning actor Paul Walter Hauser is set to play late comedian Chris Farley in a film to be directed by "Frozen" and "Book of Mormon" star Josh Gad.
Keith Urban, Snoop Dogg sing about new 'Garfield Movie'
Movies // 5 days ago
Keith Urban, Snoop Dogg sing about new 'Garfield Movie'
April 12 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures released a music video for "The Garfield Movie" on Friday. Keith Urban sings and Snoop Dogg raps for the track.
Eugenio Derbez: 'Speedy Gonzales' movie fell apart because 'studios are afraid'
Movies // 5 days ago
Eugenio Derbez: 'Speedy Gonzales' movie fell apart because 'studios are afraid'
LOS ANGELES, April 12 (UPI) -- Eugenio Derbez was set to voice Speedy Gonzales in a movie, but says the project is on hold because Warner Bros. was afraid the animated character was offensive.
