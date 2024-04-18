1 of 3 | Glen Powell plays a fake hit man in the new film "Hit Man." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new film Hit Man. The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Thursday featuring Glen Powell and Adria Arjona. Advertisement

Hit Man is a noir comedy co-written by Powell and Richard Linklater and directed by Linklater (Dazed and Confused). The film is inspired by the Texas Monthly article of the same name by Skip Hollandsworth.

Powell plays Gary Johnson, a college professor who moonlights as a fake hit man to help entrap criminals for local police.

The character "meets his match in a client (Arjona) who steals his heart and ignites a powder keg of deception, delight, and mixed-up identities," an official description reads.

"I think that's an attribute of the movie -- it's about a lot of things," Linklater told Netflix's Tudum. "It's about identity and self and passion. But on a plot level, it's just a guy who gets in a little too deep. His passions lead him in a direction where he's deceiving someone he's in love with, and being someone else. They have to deal with those repercussions."

Hit Man opens in select theaters May 24 and starts streaming June 7 on Netflix.

The cast also includes Austin Amelio, Retta, Sanjay Rao, Molly Bernard and Evan Holtzman.

Powell and Linklater previously collaborated on the films Fast Food Nation, Everybody Wants Some!! and Apollo 10 1/2.