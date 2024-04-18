Trending
April 18, 2024 / 1:05 PM

'The Witcher' resumes production, will end with Season 5

By Annie Martin
Liam Hemsworth will replace Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in "The Witcher" Season 4. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Liam Hemsworth will replace Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in "The Witcher" Season 4. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- The Witcher is back in production.

Netflix announced Thursday that the fantasy series has started production on Season 4.

In addition, Netflix said The Witcher will end with Season 5. The final two seasons will film back to back.

"It is with huge pride that we begin shooting our penultimate season of The Witcher with a stellar cast, including some exciting new additions, led by Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia," showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said in a statement. "We're thrilled to be able to bring Andrzej Sapkowski's books to an epic and satisfying conclusion. It wouldn't be our show if we didn't push our family of characters to their absolute limit -- stay tuned to see how the story ends."

The Witcher is based on the Andrzej Sapkowski book series, which was previously adapted as a series of video games.

The first three seasons starred Henry Cavill as Geralt, a monster hunter known as a Witcher. The character strives to protect the princess Ciri (Freya Allan) with the help of the sorceress Yennefer (Anya Chalotra).

News broke in October 2022 that Hemsworth would replace Cavill as Geralt beginning in Season 4.

Laurence Fishburne will join the cast as Regis in Season 4. Other cast members include Eamon Farren, Joey Batey and Mimî M. Khayisa.

