April 18, 2024 / 12:44 PM

Kid Cudi engaged to Lola Abecassis Sartore: 'She is everything to me'

By Annie Martin
Kid Cudi announced his engagement to fashion designer Lola Abecassis Sartore. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Kid Cudi announced his engagement to fashion designer Lola Abecassis Sartore. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

April 18 (UPI) -- Kid Cudi is engaged to be married.

The 40-year-old singer and rapper announced his engagement to fashion designer Lola Abecassis Sartore in a post Thursday on Instagram.

Kid Cudi, born Scott Mescudi, shared the news alongside photos of himself and Sartore at the London premiere of his Paramount+ series Knuckles.

"My fiancé Lola and me at the Knuckles premiere. This amazing woman makes me so happy, she is everything to me and im so excited to share this news w u all," he captioned the post. "Life is wild, and right when I felt my future was uncertain, it became crystal clear with Lola. Happy Cud in full effect."

Sartore, a menswear designer who previously worked for Louis Vuitton, confirmed the news in a post on her own account.

"I never thought I could love someone this much! So proud to call you my fiancé Scott," she wrote. "I can't wait for you all to see this amazing man in the new Knuckles show!"

Kid Cudi has a 14-year-old daughter, Vada, from a previous relationship.

The singer and rapper plays Agent Mason in Knuckles, a live-action and animated series in the Sonic the Hedgehog universe. The show premieres April 26 on Paramount+.

Kid Cudi last released the album Insano (Nitro Mega) in February.

