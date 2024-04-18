Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders docuseries coming to Netflix

"America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders," a new show from the "Cheer" and "Last Chance U" team, is in the works at Netflix. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Netflix has announced a new docuseries about the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders. America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will premiere on the streaming service this summer.

The new show hails from director Greg Whiteley and the team behind the Netflix docuseries Cheer and Last Chance U.

America's Sweethearts follows the 2023-24 Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders squad throughout the NFL season, from auditions and training camp to the end of the season.

"Led by longtime director Kelli Finglass, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders open their doors to document the personal stories behind the uniforms -- revealing the drive, hustle, and drama among the cheerleaders and coaches. For many, it's a dream to make the team -- but that's only just the beginning," an official synopsis reads.

Whiteley executive produces with Adam Leibowitz, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Ross M. Dinerstein and Rebecca Evans.

"The kind of access and creative freedom we need to make the kind of work we want to make is not easy to come by -- especially when dealing with a brand as large as the Dallas Cowboys," Whiteley said. "To their infinite credit, the Cowboys offered unfettered access for the year we filmed the DCC and left us alone. The result is an authentic portrait of one of the most storied and beloved institutions we have in American pop culture."

The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders made their debut in 1961. The team performs at all Cowboys home games at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and also performs around the world on USO Tours.