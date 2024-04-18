1 of 3 | Chris Hemsworth (R), pictured with Elsa Pataky, voices a young Optimus Prime in "Transformers One." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Transformers One. The studio shared a trailer for the move Thursday featuring the voices of Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry and Scarlett Johansson.

Transformers One is an animated sci-fi film inspired by Hasbro and Takara Tomy's Transformers toy line. The film is the eighth installment of the Transformers film series.

Legends in the making. #TransformersOne - only in theatres September 20. pic.twitter.com/cWpvzREuui— Transformers (@transformers) April 18, 2024

Hemsworth and Henry voice a young Optimus Prime and Megatron, known as Orion Pax and D-16, with Johansson as the Transformer Elita-1.

"Transformers One is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever," an official description reads.

The voice cast also includes Keegan-Michael Key as Bumblebee, aka B-127, Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime and Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion. Steve Buscemi has an undisclosed role.

Transformers One opens in theaters Sept. 20. The film is the first fully CG-animated Transformers movie in the franchise.

Hemsworth and Johansson previously starred together in The Avengers and other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where they played Thor and Black Widow.