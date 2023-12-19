Connie Nielsen: How do you just throw away 'Wonder Woman?'

1 of 5 | Connie Nielsen said she's disappointed there won't be a "Wonder Woman 3." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Connie Nielsen talked about her upcoming Prime Video movie, Role Play, on Tuesday and it was her first chance to speak about Wonder Woman after news that Warner Brothers is rebooting the entire DC superhero franchise. Nielsen played Amazon Queen Hippolyta in Patty Jenkins' two Wonder Woman movies and Zack Snyder's Justice League. Advertisement

"I have to say that I wish that they had not made that decision," Nielsen told UPI in a Zoom interview. "How do you just throw away a movie? We made almost $800 million on a $175 million budget. I just don't understand the economics of that situation."

Nielsen was referring to 2017's Wonder Woman, which was the first film directed by a woman to open above $100 million in its first weekend. Greta Gerwig is now the female director with the highest grossing movie, Barbie.

But, Nielsen said, Wonder Woman was about more than making money for the studio. The film was the first female superhero movie to play to audiences as big as Batman, Superman and The Avengers, after underperforming movies like Catwoman and Supergirl.

Following Wonder Woman, starring Gal Gadot, Marvel's Captain Marvel and Black Widow also did blockbuster business.

"Moreover, I think there are serious social sides to making big movies like that because they are supposed to speak to every one of us," Nielsen said. "Wonder Woman spoke to everyone and everyone felt included in that film.

"Women in particular, but also all kinds of people, really felt at home in that place. I think that a lot of fans feel bereft that home has been taken away."

The sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, was postponed from its June 2020 theatrical release due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It eventually opened in December that year while also streaming on HBO Max, greatly reducing its box office revenue.

However, Warner Bros.' decision was not only about Wonder Woman.

The studio hired James Gunn and Peter Safran to oversee the DC films. As such, Gunn and Safran devised their own plan for superhero movies to begin with Gunn's Superman: Legacy.

This meant this year's DC movies, from Shazam! Fury of the Gods through this week's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, would be their final appearances.

This decision also nixed Henry Cavill's return as Superman. Warner Bros. even canceled the release of the already completed Batgirl movie.

Nielsen said she remains friends with Jenkins, who was developing a third Wonder Woman movie until the studio pulled the plug last year.

"I'm great friends with Patty, and so we definitely had a glass of wine and chilled out," Nielsen said.

Nielsen did get to return to her role as Roman Queen Lucilla in Gladiator 2, which she just wrapped filming Sunday. She said she had reservations about revisiting 2000's Best Picture winner, but was won over by David Scarpa's script.

Paul Mescal plays Lucilla's grown-up son and co-stars with Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal.

"I think people were torn between leaving something lie that was so perfect and at the same time, it's such a great story," Nielsen said. "We have to tell what happens. What happens after this?

"I was a little skeptical at the very idea of it, but then I read the script and I was like, 'Wow, yes, of course we have to tell that story.'"