Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. announced Sunday that a third Wonder Woman movie is in the works.

Star Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins are returning for the next chapter.

"As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of Wonder Woman 1984, we are excited to be able continue her story with our real life Wonder Women -- Gal and Patty -- who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy," said the studio's chief Toby Emmerich.

Wonder Woman 1984, the sequel to 2017's Wonder Woman, was released in theaters and on the streaming service HBO Max simultaneously on Friday.

The unique hybrid release strategy was adopted as many movie houses remain closes and audience members are still leery of indoor entertainment amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Warner Bros. announced earlier this month that it will release all of its 2021 movies on HBO Max.

DC Comics superheroine Wonder Woman will be seen next year in filmmaker Zack Snyder's miniseries revamp of the 2017 movie Justice League.