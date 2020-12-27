Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Professional wrestler Jon Huber, who went by the names Brodie Lee and Luke Harper, has died, his wife Amanda announced on Instagram. He was 41.

"My best friend died today," Amanda Huber wrote in Saturday's post.

"I never wanted to write out those words. My heart is broken. The world saw him as the amazing @brodielee (fka Luke Harper) but he was my best friend, my husband, and the greatest father you would ever meet," the grieving widow said. "No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now. He passed surrounded by love ones after a hard fought battle with a non Covid related lung issue. The @mayoclinic is literally the best team of doctors and nurses in the world who surrounded me with constant love. On top of that, I can't express my love and admiration for the way @allelitewrestling has treated not only my husband but myself and my kids."

Huber was part of the World Wrestling Entertainment organization 2012-19, then moved to All Elite Wrestling this year.

"WWE is saddened to learn that Jon Huber, known to WWE fans as Luke Harper, passed away today at age 41," the WWE tweeted Saturday night. "WWE extends its condolences to Huber's family, friends and fans."

Well-known figures from the wrestling world took to social media to mourn his death.

"Jon was an awesome human being. He was loved and respected by everyone who knew him. A great man and even better husband & father. There are so many broken hearts tonight. Thank you for the great memories brother. #RipBrodieLee," wrestler Sheamus said.

"This one really hurts, I am so heartbroken. Brodie was really one of a kind. He was family and I'll always cherish those memories. We will miss you so deeply. My heart and prayers go out to Amanda and the boys," ring announcer Joseann Offerman said.

"I don't have the words. #RIPBrodieLee May God send his beautiful family as much strength as possible," wrestler Randy Orton said.

"During a Australian tour I got to be around Jon for the first time, we didn't really know each other but that didn't stop him from inviting me into conversations and have a laugh! He truly knew how to make a locker room laugh! Sad day!" wrestler Buddy Murphy said.

"Gone way too soon. His laugh lit up a room. He was so much fun to watch. And his kind soul will live on forever. You were your own kind Luke. RIP. @mandahuber we all are here for you and the boys. Can't even begin to imagine your pain. So many thoughts, prayers, love and light to you and the fam," twin wrestlers Nikki and Brie Bella said.

Huber is survived by Amanda, his wife of 12 years, and their two children.