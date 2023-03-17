Reports: Denzel Washington in final talks for 'Gladiator' sequel

1/5

Denzel Washington will reunite with Ridley Scott on the "Gladiator" sequel.

March 17 (UPI) -- Denzel Washington is in final talks to join the Gladiator sequel. Deadline reported Friday that Washington, 68, is in final negotiations to star in the upcoming film. The Hollywood Reporter and Variety confirmed the news.

The project will reunite Washington with Gladiator director Ridley Scott, who directed Washington in the 2007 film American Gangster.

Washington would star with Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan, whose casting was reported Thursday.

Scott will direct the Gladiator sequel and produce with Scott Free President Michael Pruss and Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher of Red Wagon Entertainment. David Scarpa wrote the script.

The original Gladiator opened in theaters in 2000. The film follows Maximus (Russell Crowe), a Roman general who is forced to become a gladiator after he is betrayed by the power-hungry Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix).

Variety said Mescal will play Lucius, the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen in the original film) and Commodus' nephew, while Keoghan is in talks to portray Emperor Geta.

The sequel will open in theaters Nov. 22, 2024, according to THR.

Washington will also star in The Equalizer 3.