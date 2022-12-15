Henry Cavill won't return as Superman: 'It's been a fun ride'

1/5

Henry Cavill was dropped as Superman in the DC Extended Universe following a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Henry Cavill says he won't return as Superman after all. The 39-year-old actor said in a post Wednesday that he's been dropped as Superman in the DC Extended Universe following a meeting with filmmaker James Gunn and producer Peter Safran, who were named co-chairmen and CEOs of DC Studios in October. Advertisement

"I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it's sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman," Cavill wrote. "After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life."

"The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes," he said.

Advertisement

Cavill told fans that Superman and his message will live on.

"For those who have been by my side through the years..... we can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember.... Superman is still around. Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there!" he said. "My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It's been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards."

Advertisement

Jason Momoa, who plays Aquaman in the DCEU, and Zachary Levi, who portrays Shazam, showed their support for Cavill in the comments.

"love u brother," Momoa wrote.

"Hope to catch you in another universe, sir," Levi said.

Cavill had confirmed his return as Superman in October following a cameo in the film Black Adam. News later broke that Liam Hemsworth would replace Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix series The Witcher.

Gunn said Wednesday that he and Safran have "a DC slate ready to go," including a new Superman film without Cavill.

"Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill," the director tweeted.

"But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we're big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future," he said.

But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we're big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future.— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 15, 2022