Dec. 20, 2022 / 8:24 AM

James Gunn responds to backlash: 'Disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions'

By Karen Butler
James Gunn is firing back at critics who don't like decisions he has made since becoming co-CEO of DC Studios. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/cf5fb16202ead0beea8164d0d82477c5/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
James Gunn is firing back at critics who don't like decisions he has made since becoming co-CEO of DC Studios. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Filmmaker James Gunn, who was recently named co-CEO of DC Studios with Peter Safran, posted on social media his response to fan backlash regarding their recent decisions to fire Henry Cavill as Superman and scrap a third planned Wonder Woman movie.

"One of the things Peter & I were aware of when we took the job as heads of DC Studios was a certain minority of people online that could be, well, uproarious & unkind, to say the least," Gunn wrote on Instagram Monday.

"No one loves to be harassed or called names -- but, to be frank, we've been through significantly worse. Disrespectful outcry will never, ever affect our actions."

He went on to say he and Safran will be focused on stories worthy of the DC legacy going forward.

Several celebrities voiced their support in the comments section of the post.

Zachary Levi, who plays Shazam in the DC Universe, wrote, "Amen," while Matthew Lillard, who has starred in the Scooby-Doo and Scream film franchises, said: "This is how you lead. The DC future is bright."

Creed and Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan reacted with three clapping hands emojis; Henry Golding from Crazy Rich Asians and Snake Eyes wrote: "The man in the Arena," alongside fist bump and heart emojis.

Community creator joked, "Your first 8 voicemails are me pitching Luthor movies."

Gunn is known for helming three Guardians of the Galaxy blockbusters, as well as 2021's The Suicide Squad.

