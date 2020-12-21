Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Miles Teller hopes his film Top Gun: Maverick will help give a "voice" to those serving in the military.

The 33-year-old actor discussed his role in the upcoming Top Gun sequel in the January issue of Men's Health magazine.

Teller plays Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw, the son of the late Nick "Goose" Bradshaw, in the new movie. Goose was portrayed by Anthony Edwards in the original Top Gun, which opened in theaters 1986.

Top Gun: Maverick co-stars Tom Cruise, who will reprise his role as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer. In the Men's Health interview, Teller said he was initially hesitant to take on his role in the film.

"I don't want this to come out the wrong way, but there was a part of me that didn't know if I wanted to be a part of something that could bring that much attention and success to me," the star said.

"Everybody views success differently. For me, it didn't necessarily mean being a part of the biggest movie," he added.

Teller previously starred in the war drama Thank You for Your Service and has a grandfather, an uncle and friends who served in the military. Teller said these connections ultimately motivated him to accept the Top Gun: Maverick role.

"You wanna give a voice to these guys," he said. "In the wars that we fight now, our military comes from very specific parts of the country and socioeconomic classes. We're losing that connection between civilians and military and our veterans."

Paramount Pictures released a teaser trailer for Top Gun: Maverick in February that shows Maverick (Cruise), a U.S. Navy pilot, performing stunts in the sky.

The Top Gun: Maverick release was delayed in July due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film will now open in theaters in July 2021.

Teller is known for the films The Spectacular Now and Whiplash for for playing Peter Hayes in the Divergent movies.