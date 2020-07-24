"A Quiet Place Part II" star and director John Krasinski arrives on the red carpet at the premiere of the film on March 08. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- Paramount has delayed Top Gun: Maverick and A Quiet Place Part II to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Top Gun: Maverick, which was set for Dec. 23 and stars Tom Cruise, will now hit theaters on July 2, 2021.

A Quiet Place Part II, originally scheduled for Sept. 6 and stars Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, will be released on April 23, 2021. Krasinski also serves as writer and director.

The delays come as movie theaters nationwide are remaining closed due to the pandemic. Disney has also recently announced delays for a number of Star Wars and Avatar films.

"We truly believe that there is no movie-viewing experience like the one enjoyed in theaters," Paramount president of domestic distribution Chris Aronson said in a statement.

"We are committed to the theatrical experience and our exhibition partners, and want to stress that we are confident that, when the time comes, audiences everywhere will once again enjoy the singular joy of seeing Paramount films on the big screen," he continued.

Paramount also announced that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be released on April 8, 2022; a new Jackass film on Sept. 3, 2021, Under the Boardwalk on July 22, 2022 and The Tiger's Apprentice on Feb. 10, 2023.