Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Tom Cruise is back in the pilot's seat in the latest teaser for Top Gun: Maverick which aired during Super Bowl LIV.

The 30-second clip released on Sunday, features Cruise as rebellious U.S. Navy pilot Maverick once again who performs death-defying stunts in the sky.

Maverick is heard being confronted by Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw (Miles Teller), who is the son of Maverick's late friend and partner Goose.

"My dad believed in you. I'm not gonna make the same mistake," Bradley says.

The film, set to arrive in theaters on June 26. is a sequel to 1986's Top Gun and features Maverick training a new group of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission.

Joseph Kosinski is directing with Jerry Bruckheimer returning to produce. Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Jay Ellis, Glen Powell and Monica Barbaro also star.

Paramount recently released new photos of the film's cast members.