Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Peter Jackson is giving a glimpse of his Beatles documentary, The Beatles: Get Back.

The 59-year-old writer, director and producer released a "montage" from the film, which explores the making of the Beatles album Let It Be, on Sunday.

Advertisement

In the sneak peek, Jackson gives an update on the project and shares footage of the Beatles rehearsing and recording.

"This film was due to be finished around about now, but like the rest of the world, has been affected by the COVID pandemic. And so the only good thing really is that we are editing the movie in New Zealand and now that our country has largely stamped out the virus, we were able to come back into the cutting room and carry on with the editing that we're doing," Jackson says.

Jackson and his team had access to 56 hours of never-before-seen footage of the Beatles.

"I would say we're about halfway through the edit now, but because you've been so patient and the film has been delayed until 2021, we thought it was a good time to give you a little sneaky preview of what we've been working on and the sort of vibe and the energy that the film is going to have," he says.

Jackson said the preview is a "montage of moments" from the 56 hours of footage, with an official trailer for the film to come in 2021.

"Hopefully it'll put a smile on your face in these rather bleak times that we're in," he says.

Jackson is directing the film with the cooperation of Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono -- for the late John Lennon -- and Olivia Harrison -- in place of the late George Harrison.

Disney will release The Beatles: Get Back in August 2021.

Jackson is best known for directing the Lord of the Rings and the Hobbit movies.