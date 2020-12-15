Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of its new documentary about Billie Eilish.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the film, titled Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry, on Tuesday.

The preview gives a candid glimpse of Eilish's life and career, including footage of Eilish getting her driver's license and old home movies of the singer as a child. Eilish turns 19 on Friday.

In another scene, Eilish performs on stage and encourages the audience to live in the moment.

"I just want us all to be in the moment for this song, because I feel like in life we tend to do things and then we're always looking forward to the next thing. We're never thinking about what's happening right now, and this is happening right now. We are never gonna be in this moment ever again, so why don't we be in the moment, yeah?" she says.

The World's a Little Blurry is directed by R.J. Cutler and recounts Eilish's early life and her rise to global superstardom. The film gives a behind-the-scenes look at the writing, recording and release of Eilish's debut studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

In January, Eilish won five Grammys for her music, including Best New Artist and Album of the Year for When We All Fall Asleep. She is nominated for multiple awards at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

The World's a Little Blurry opens in theaters and premieres on Apple TV+ on Feb. 26.