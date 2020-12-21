Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Elliot Page says fan support has been "the greatest gift" since his coming out as transgender.

The 33-year-old actor shared a selfie and a message of thanks Sunday on Instagram after coming out as a transgender man this month.

The photo shows Page wearing glasses and a black hoodie while posing for the camera. Page expressed his gratitude to fans in the comments.

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Your love and support has been the greatest gift. Stay safe. Be there for each other. If you are able, support @transanta and @translifelife," he wrote. "See you in 2021."

Singer Janelle Monáe and actresses Jennifer Garner, Laura Linney and Indya Moore showed their support for Page in the comments.

"Major, huge love to you, Elliot," Garner wrote.

"Love you sm!" Moore said.

Page said in a letter to fans Dec. 1 that he is a transgender man whose pronouns are he/him or they/them.

"I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self," the star said. "I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society."

"I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive," he added.

Page is known for starring in the 2007 film Juno. He plays Vanya Hargreeves on the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy, which was renewed for a third season in November.

Netflix confirmed Dec. 1 that Page's role in Umbrella Academy would not be recast with a cisgender female actor in the wake of his coming out.

"So proud of our superhero! WE LOVE YOU ELLIOT! Can't wait to see you return in season 3!" the streaming service tweeted.