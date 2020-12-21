Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The White Tiger.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Monday featuring Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao.

Advertisement

The White Tiger is based on the Aravind Adiga novel of the same name. The film explores India's class struggles through the eyes of Balram Halwai (Gourav), a young man born into poverty.

In the preview, Balram becomes a driver for a wealthy couple, Ashok (Rao) and Pinky (Chopra), in Delhi. After the couple betray him, Balram breaks free from his servitude and becomes "the white tiger."

"They had plans. I had plans, too," he says. "I would have to become the creature that gets born only once every generation."

Netflix previously released a teaser trailer for the film that shows Balram's perspective begin to change after Pinky (Chopra) questions what he truly wants in life.

The White Tiger is directed by Ramin Bahrani, known for the films Plastic Bag, Chop Shop and HBO's adaptation of Fahrenheit 451. Ava DuVernay serves as an executive producer.

The film opens in select theaters this month before premiering Jan. 22 on Netflix.