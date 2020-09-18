Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Woody Allen's star-studded romantic comedy, A Rainy Day in New York, is set to open in North American theaters on Oct. 9.

The Annie Hall writer-director's most recent films include Café Society, Blue Jasmine and Midnight in Paris. He has won four Oscars in a career that spanned more than six decades.

The cast of A Rainy Day in New York includes Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning and Selena Gomez, Jude Law, Diego Luna and Liev Schreiber.

A Thursday press release from MPI Media Group and Signature Entertainment said the film "tells the story of college sweethearts, Gatsby and Ashleigh, whose plans for a romantic weekend together in New York City are dashed as quickly as the sunlight turns into showers.

"The two are soon parted, and each has a series of chance meetings and comical adventures while on their own."

The film was released internationally last fall by Allen's Gravier Productions.

Allen settled a breach of contract lawsuit against Amazon in November after the company canceled a deal to release in North America four of his films, including A Rainy Day in New York.

Amazon cited Allen's "controversial comments" about the sex-abuse scandal involving disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and the #MeToo movement as the reason for the cancellation.

"Scores of actors and actresses expressed profound regret for having worked with Allen in the past, and many declared publicly that they would never work with him in the future," Amazon's attorneys said in a motion to dismiss the lawsuit. "Allen's actions and their cascading consequences ensured that Amazon could never possibly receive the benefit of its four-picture agreement."

In response to criticism about his decision to work with Allen, Chalamet donated his salary from their collaboration to Time's Up, an equality and anti-harassment campaign; RAINN, the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network; and The LGBT Center in New York.

Allen's adopted daughter Dylan Farrow accused him of sexually assaulting her decades ago, but Allen has denied any wrongdoing and never been convicted of a crime.

Although Farrow first made the allegations in 1992, they were amplified during the #MeToo movement of the past few years.

In March, Hachette Book Group canceled the publication of Allen's memoir due to an online backlash led by his son, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and #MeToo advocate Ronan Farrow, as well as a petition signed by staffers at the publishing company.

Christoph Waltz and Gina Gershon made an as-yet-untitled film with Allen last summer in Spain.