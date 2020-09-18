Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Maya Rudolph, Laurence Fishburne and Jasmine Cephas Jones were among the winners during Night 4 of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony on Thursday.

Rudolph won the Emmy for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for her work in Big Mouth, while #FreeRayshawn co-stars Fishburne and Jones earned the accolades for Outstanding Actor and Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series.

Forky Asks a Question was named Outstanding Short Form Animated Program and the teams behind Schitt's Creek and Succession won the Emmys for Outstanding Casting for a Comedy and Drama respectively.

Watchmen won the prize for Outstanding Music Composition For a Limited Series, Movie or Special and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel won the Emmy for Outstanding Music Supervision.

The Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics award went to Euphoria, and Shameless was recognized for Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy or Variety Program.

Winners of the Creative Arts Emmys were announced throughout the week in online streaming ceremonies.

Emmy Awards in the top TV acting, writing and directing categories will be handed out in a virtual event to be televised Sunday on ABC. Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the broadcast.