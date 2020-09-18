Sept. 18 (UPI) -- HBO Max said it has ordered a second season of the science-fiction drama, Raised by Wolves.

Producer Ridley Scott's show about robots raising human children after the Earth was destroyed debuted on the streaming service on Sept. 3.

"When I think of Raised by Wolves, I think of artistry; artistry in crafting a compelling storyline, artistry in the out-of-this-world production design, special effects and cinematography, artistry in our actor's portrayals of these memorable characters, and artistry attached to the legendary work of Ridley Scott, Aaron Guzikowski and our phenomenal crew," Sarah Aubrey, head of HBO Max, said in a press release on Thursday.

"This chart-topping series beautifully weaves together Ridley's hallmarks of sci-fi and horror while offering fans one of the most original storylines they've seen in some time. I can't wait to see what's in store for Season 2."

The show stars Amanda Collin, Abubakar Salim, Winta McGrath, Niamh Algar, Jordan Loughran, Travis Fimmel and Matias Varela.