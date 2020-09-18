Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Filming began this week in London on the Emily Watson-Denise Gough miniseries, Too Close, ITV announced.

Clara Salaman wrote the three-part thriller about the dangerous relationship between a forensic psychiatrist and a woman accused of a horrific crime.

The story is based on Salaman's novel of the same name, which she published under the pseudonym Natalie Daniels.

Thalissa Teixeira, whose credits include Two Weeks to Live and Trigonometry, has joined the cast of the show.

Bruce Goodison of Born to Kill and Doctor Foster fame is directing the project.

"I am absolutely thrilled that we're finally shooting Too Close," producer Ruth Kenley-Letts said in a press release Thursday. "We've assembled such a talented cast and crew for Clara Salaman's brilliantly compelling and gripping adaption of her novel and we're so excited to be working with Polly Hill at ITV. We can't wait to get started."

The network and producers said they are adhering to TV and film industry-wide guidelines for safely filming during the coronavirus pandemic.