Christoph Waltz, Gina Gershon to star in Woody Allen's next film

Filmmaker Woody Allen arrives on the red carpet at the "Wonder Wheel" screening on November 14, 2017 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actress Gina Gershon arrives on the red carpet at HBO's "Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind" New York premiere on July 12, 2018. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actor Christoph Waltz has signed on to star in Woody Allen's next film. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning writer-director Woody Allen is scheduled to film his next romantic comedy in Spain this summer.

The movie has a working title of WASP2019, but no official name.

Starring Elena Anaya, Louis Garrel, Gina Gershon, Sergi López, Wally Shawn and Cristoph Waltz, the film is about a married American couple who get caught up in the magic of the San Sebastian Film Festival, each falling in love with new partners.

"We've been working with Woody Allen for 14 years," Jaume Roures, founding partner of producers MEDIAPRO, said in a press release on Tuesday.

"His films, like every project the group produces, have a unique personality. This latest movie has all the ingredients to be right up there along with what we've become accustomed to from a director of Woody Allen's talent: an intelligent script and a first-rate international cast."

Allen last month released on social media a trailer for A Rainy Day in New York.

Starring Timothee Chalamet, Selena Gomez, Jude Law and Elle Fanning, ​that movie is being released internationally after it was dropped by Amazon in the United States when past sexual abuse allegations resurfaced in the MeToo and Time's Up era.

The Annie Hall and Midnight in Paris filmmaker has denied any wrongdoing and recently filed a breach of contract lawsuit against Amazon pertaining to the film's release and the cancellation of other projects he had set up at the company.