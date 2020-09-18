Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Quibi said it has renewed its action-comedy, Die Hart, for a second season.

Season 1 -- starring Kevin Hart and John Travolta -- debuted on the mobile streaming service in July.

The first season showed Hart playing a fictionalized version of himself as he underwent action-star training at the hands of an erratic, but revered Hollywood coach (Travolta.)

In announcing Die Harter on Thursday, Quibi said Hart would once again star in and executive produce the show.

It did not say if Travolta would appear in the second season.

Travolta's wife, actress Kelly Preston, died in July after a battle with cancer.