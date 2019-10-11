'Charlie's Angels' work outside the rules in new trailer

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Charlie's Angels has released a new action-packed trailer.

Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska star as Sabina, Elena and Jane, three Angels, or highly trained women completing missions for a covert agency around the globe.

The trailer shows Sabina (Stewart), Jane (Balinska) and one of their handlers, Susan Bosley (Elizabeth Banks), recruit Elena (Scott) to the Angels. The trio "work outside the rules" to bring villains to justice.

"The best part isn't taking down international criminals. It's you guys," Elena tells her new friends.

"And the day drinking," Bosley adds in another scene. "That's what I like the most."

Charlie's Angels is based on the 1976 television series of the same name. The film is a reboot of the Charlie's Angels movies starring Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu, released in 2000 and 2003.

The new film is directed by Banks and co-stars Djimon Hounsou, Sam Claflin, Noah Centineo and Patrick Stewart. The movie opens in theaters Nov. 15.

Charlie's Angels features the song "Don't Call Me Angel" by Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey, released in September. Grande shared a track list for the film's soundtrack Friday.