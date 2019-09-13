Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey have joined forces for the "Don't Call Me Angel" music video, a song which will appear on the soundtrack for Charlie's Angels.

The pop star trio kick things off in the clip, released on Friday, by donning all black outfits with black angel wings. The video, directed by Hannah Lux Davis, takes place inside of a mansion.

Cyrus trains inside a boxing ring, Del Rey tries out a number of weapons and Grande sings from the mansion's balcony.

"Boy don't call me angel/ You ain't got me right/ Don't call me angel/ You can't pay my price/ Ain't from no heaven/ Yeah you heard me right/ Even though you know we fly/ Don't call me angel," Grande and Cyrus sing during the chorus.

The video ends with Charlie's Angels director and star Elizabeth Banks making an appearance. "Angels, this is not our house. Time to go to work," she says as the group is dismissed.

Charlie's Angels, a new film reboot of the classic spy series, stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska. It is set to arrive in theaters on Nov. 15.