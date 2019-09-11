Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey are giving fans a glimpse of the music video for their Charlie's Angels collaboration.

Grande and Cyrus shared a preview of the video for "Don't Call Me Angel," their single with Del Rey for the new Charlie's Angels movie, on social media Tuesday.

The teaser shows Grande, Cyrus and Del Rey sporting all-black ensembles and angel wings as they stride forward with confidence. The full video will premiere Friday.

"'don't call me angel' song & video sep 13 @charliesangels @mileycyrus @lanadelrey directed by @hannahluxdavis," Grande wrote on Instagram.

Del Rey had announced the single's release date in an Instagram post Monday.

"Have a good day angels," she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

"Don't Call Me Angel" marks the first collaboration from Grande, Cyrus and Del Rey. Grande and Cyrus previously released a cover of the Crowded House song "Don't Dream It's Over" in 2015.

Elizabeth Banks, who directed the new Charlie's Angels, discussed "Don't Call Me Angel" with People in June.

"I'm thrilled that three of my favorite artists ended up doing a song for the film," she said. "It's really exciting. I can't wait for people to see it, actually in full, in the film and to hear it when the single drops."

The new Charlie's Angels stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska, and opens in theaters Nov. 15.