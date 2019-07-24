'Charlie's Angels': Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott get character posters

July 24 (UPI) -- Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska take center stage in a collection of new posters for Charlie's Angels.

The posters, released on Wednesday, introduce each star's character with Stewart as Sabina, Scott as Elena and Balinska as Jane.

The trio will make up the newest incarnation of Charlie's Angels, directed by Elizabeth Banks, who also stars as Bosley.

Patrick Stewart and Djimon Hounsou will also appear as Bosley, a group of representatives for the mysterious Charles Townsend, who is charge of the Angels.

Stewart and Balinska will be featured as highly-skilled secret agents in the film who recruit Scott into their spy organization.

"With the world's smartest, bravest and most highly trained women all over the globe, there are now teams of Angels guided by multiple Bosleys taking on the toughest jobs everywhere," reads the synopsis.

Charlie's Angels will arrive in theaters on Nov. 15.