Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Amber Rose is a mom of two.

The 35-year-old model and television personality welcomed a baby boy, Slash Electric, with her boyfriend, music executive Andrew "AE" Edwards, on Thursday.

Edwards announced the news with a photo on Instagram. The picture shows Edwards kissing baby Slash on the forehead.

"Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.. the world is urs now," he captioned the post. "thank u @amberrose for loving me so much that u put ur body thru it 2 bring my sun in2 the world. I cold never be as strong as u. Slash a rockstar."

Rappers Pusha T and YG, singer-songwriter Jozzy and System of a Down bassist Shavo Odadjian were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Kongrats tho!" YG wrote.

"Omg I'm sooo happy 4 u and AMBER! So blessed bro," Jozzy added.

Slash is Rose and Edwards' first child together. Rose is also parent to 6-year-old son Sebastian Taylor with her ex-husband, Wiz Khalifa.

Rose announced in April that she was expecting a son with Edwards.

"@ae4president and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a Sweet little Baby Boy on the way! P.S Sebastian is soooooo Happy to be a big brother!" she wrote.

Rose came to fame as a model and has since appeared on Dancing with the Stars. She hosted her own VH1 talk show, The Amber Rose Show, in 2016.