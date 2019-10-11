Ariana Grande posts track list for 'Charlie's Angels' soundtrack

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande released on Instagram Friday the track list for the Charlie's Angels soundtrack where the singer will be featured on five songs.

Grande will appear on "Don't Call Me Angel" alongside Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey, "Bad To You" featuring Nicki Minaj and Normani, "Nobody" with Chaka Khan, "How I Look On You" and "Got Her Own" with Victoria Monet.

The soundtrack is set to be released on Nov. 1 while the Charlie's Angels film starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska will hit theaters on Nov. 15.

Grand, Cyrus and Del Rey released in September a music video for "Don't Call Me Angel" that also featured Charlie's Angels director and star Elizabeth Banks.

"Excited and honored to have so many phenomenal bad ass mf women involved in this incredibly special project," Grande said.

"We're all so excited for you to hear this poppy, mildly trappy at times, action filled, dream of a soundtrack. These songs are so right for this film! This has been such a unique and exciting experience for me and I'm so excited to see it and scream whenever I hear all my friends' voices," she continued.