Meghan Markle celebrates girls' potential on International Day of the Girl

Meghan Markle voiced her support for girls on International Day of the Girl. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Meghan Markle is celebrating girls' potential and promise on International Day of the Girl.

The 38-year-old duchess of Sussex posted a video Friday on Instagram to mark the occasion, a United Nations-led observance day seeking to bring awareness to gender inequality and support opportunities for girls worldwide.

The video features moments from Markle's life, including a speech at the United Nations in 2015 and a clip of an interview she gave at 11 years old about her objection to "sexist" language used in an Ivory dishwashing soap ad.

"Today is International Day of the Girl. Every girl has potential. She has promise. She has the right to learn, the right to be heard, the right to play and to discover. The right to be exactly who she is," Markle says in a voiceover.

"So to each one of you, keep asking questions. Keep pushing forward. Keep shining brightly. Know your worth and know that we are behind you every step of the way," she adds.

Former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama also celebrated International Day of the Girl. She appeared on Friday's episode of Today, where she announced she will visit Vietnam with Today anchor Jenna Bush Hager in December to support girls staying in school.

"The Obama Foundation will be teaming up with the Today show and YouTube Originals to meet some of these girls and share some of their incredible stories with you," Obama shared.

"I hope that all of you will find a way to support these girls," she said. "Anything you can do will make a difference for us all, because the future of our world is only as bright as our girls."

This International Day of the Girl, former first lady @MichelleObama reveals that she and @JennaBushHager will be traveling to Vietnam in December to shine a light on those helping girls stay in school! #DayOfTheGirlTODAY pic.twitter.com/Yg1q9DozZO— TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 11, 2019

Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, also supported mental health campaigns this week. The couple released a PSA with Harry's brother, Prince William, and Kate Middleton, and Harry also appeared in a video with singer Ed Sheeran on World Mental Health Day.