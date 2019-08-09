Anna Camp, who plays Aubrey Posen in the "Pitch Perfect" movies, discussed the possibility of a fourth film. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Pitch Perfect star Anna Camp is open to making a new sequel.

The 36-year-old actress discussed the possibility of a fourth film with Entertainment Tonight while attending the Television Critics Association press tour Thursday.

Camp plays Aubrey Posen in the Pitch Perfect movies, which co-star Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow and Rebel Wilson. The original film opened in theaters in 2012 and was followed by Pitch Perfect 2 (2015) and Pitch Perfect 3 (2017).

"I'm down," Camp said of a new sequel. "I love those girls and I love playing my character, so if they needed me I would be there, for sure."

Camp was promoting her new NBC series, Perfect Harmony, at the press tour. The show is a musical comedy co-starring Bradley Whitford and Will Greenberg, and will premiere Sept. 26.

"Had so much fun at the summer #tca1029 promoting @nbcperfectharmony!!!" Camp wrote Thursday on Instagram.

Wilson, who portrays Patricia "Fat Amy" Hobart in Pitch Perfect, previously teased a fourth movie in October. Adam DeVine, who played Bumper Allen in the first two films, said in June he's open to the idea.

"I could see like a Pitch Perfect wedding or something fun, if it makes sense. But I don't know. I kind of think it's done," the actor said.

In addition to Perfect Harmony, Camp will star in a number of films, including The Lovebirds with Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani and The Wedding Year with Sarah Hyland.